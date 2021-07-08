You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts Gets Access to Final Portion of Federal School Relief

July 8, 2021

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts gained access to an additional $750 million in federal education relief Wednesday after the U.S. Education Department approved plans detailing how they’ll use the funding to reopen schools.

Massachusetts, alongside Rhode Island, are among the first to get approval for spending plans explaining how they’ll spend their shares of a $123 billion infusion of federal education relief. The funding is part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief package signed in March.

As part of their plans, both states pledged to have all schools open for five days a week of in-person learning this fall.

