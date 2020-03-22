Massachusetts has 2nd Virus-Related Death, Preps Day Cares

BOSTON (AP)-Massachusetts announced its second virus-related death Saturday night as the state prepares to open hundreds of day care sites for children of those expected to keep working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The woman was from Middlesex County and was in her 50s. She was more vulnerable to the virus due to a pre-existing condition, according to the state.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has announced that 525 state residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced Saturday that more than 300 sites will open Monday, with more to follow later. The rest of the state’s child care facilities have been ordered to shut down to help prevent spread of the coronavirus.

Baker said the drop-in sites are reserved for those who must report to work, including hospital workers and grocery store employees. Still, Baker said the sites should be used only “as a last resort.”

From The Associated Press