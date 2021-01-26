Massachusetts Health Connector Extends Open Enrollment

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Health Connector announced last week they will continue their open enrollment until March 23rd.

The extended time is to give Massachusetts residents, especially those suffering financially from the COVID-19 pandemic access to affordable healthcare.

The Massachusetts Health Connector includes commercial plans through the ConnectorCare program, which provides help with monthly premiums, along with lower cow pays and no deductibles.

“Having health insurance means having the peace of mind that if sick or injured, access to health care and services is readily available,” said Health Connector Executive Director Louis Guiterrez.

Along with people who do not currently have health insurance, Massachusetts residents currently in COBRA coverage after losing a job can shift to a Health Connector during open enrollment.