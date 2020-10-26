You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts High School Goes Remote After House Party

Massachusetts High School Goes Remote After House Party

October 26, 2020

MARBLEHEAD (AP)-A Massachusetts high school will shift to fully remote learning after students attended a house party, where they didn’t wear masks and shared drinks.

Marblehead Public Schools Superintendent John Buckey said in a letter to families on Sunday that police responded to a house party Friday with young people who were not social distancing or wearing face coverings, and were sharing drinks and “generally ignoring” COVID-19 rules.

Buckey said Marblehead High School students will learn remotely until at least November 6.

From The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 