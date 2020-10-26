Massachusetts High School Goes Remote After House Party

MARBLEHEAD (AP)-A Massachusetts high school will shift to fully remote learning after students attended a house party, where they didn’t wear masks and shared drinks.

Marblehead Public Schools Superintendent John Buckey said in a letter to families on Sunday that police responded to a house party Friday with young people who were not social distancing or wearing face coverings, and were sharing drinks and “generally ignoring” COVID-19 rules.

Buckey said Marblehead High School students will learn remotely until at least November 6.

From The Associated Press