Massachusetts House Debates Voting Rights Legislation

BOSTON (AP) – The Massachusetts House rejected a proposed amendment to a sweeping voting rights bill.

It would have let voters register to vote and cast ballots on the same day.

Supporters of the measure said it would make it easier for residents to vote. That’s especially for immigrants, younger people, and those with busy lives.

Instead of approving or rejecting the same-day registration amendment, House lawmakers voted 93-64 to send it back for further study.

The legislation up for debate Thursday would have allowed for the broad use of voting by mail and expand in-person early voting options.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press