You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts House Debates Voting Rights Legislation

Massachusetts House Debates Voting Rights Legislation

January 31, 2022

Photo courtesy of Alexius Horatius

BOSTON (AP) – The Massachusetts House rejected a proposed amendment to a sweeping voting rights bill.

It would have let voters register to vote and cast ballots on the same day.

Supporters of the measure said it would make it easier for residents to vote. That’s especially for immigrants, younger people, and those with busy lives.

Instead of approving or rejecting the same-day registration amendment, House lawmakers voted 93-64 to send it back for further study.

The legislation up for debate Thursday would have allowed for the broad use of voting by mail and expand in-person early voting options.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 