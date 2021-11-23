BOSTON (AP) – The Massachusetts House is inching closer to a full reopening of the Statehouse, which has been largely closed to visitors, lawmakers, and their staff during the pandemic, with most working remotely.

The Massachusetts House plans to move to the second phase of its reopening December 13, with employees being required to be available to work in person at the Statehouse as a condition of their employment, according to a memo from House leaders on Monday.

To be considered eligible to work in the building, employees must either show they have been vaccinated or received a medical or religious exemption.

