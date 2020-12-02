Massachusetts Lawmakers Approve Police Accountability Bill

BOSTON (AP)-The Massachusetts House and Senate voted Tuesday to approve a compromise bill backers say would increase police accountability.

The bill would for the first time create an independent, civilian-led commission to standardize the certification, training and decertification of police officers. The bill would also ban the use of chokeholds, limit the use of deadly force, and create a duty to intervene for police officers when witnessing another officer using force beyond what is necessary or reasonable under the circumstances.

Republican Governor Charlie Baker has praised lawmakers for addressing the topic of policing. Police unions have pushed back against the measure.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press