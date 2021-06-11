Massachusetts Lawmakers Push to Extend Mail-In, Early Voting

BOSTON (AP) – The Massachusetts Senate approved a bill Thursday extending many of the policies adopted when the pandemic hit last year, including mail-in voting, for the next several months.

The bill was approved on a voice vote. Lawmakers are hoping to get the measure to Governor Charlie Baker’s desk quickly.

Baker on Tuesday plans to formally lift the pandemic state of emergency he declared about 15 months ago.

Also Thursday, the Massachusetts House voted to make mail-in voting and early voting a permanent fixture in Massachusetts ahead of next year’s elections. Many voters embraced mail-in and early voting during the pandemic.

From The Associated Press