You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts Lawmakers Push to Extend Mail-In, Early Voting

Massachusetts Lawmakers Push to Extend Mail-In, Early Voting

June 11, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – The Massachusetts Senate approved a bill Thursday extending many of the policies adopted when the pandemic hit last year, including mail-in voting, for the next several months.

The bill was approved on a voice vote. Lawmakers are hoping to get the measure to Governor Charlie Baker’s desk quickly.

Baker on Tuesday plans to formally lift the pandemic state of emergency he declared about 15 months ago.

Also Thursday, the Massachusetts House voted to make mail-in voting and early voting a permanent fixture in Massachusetts ahead of next year’s elections. Many voters embraced mail-in and early voting during the pandemic.

From The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 