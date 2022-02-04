Massachusetts Lawmakers Weighing Online Data Privacy Bill

BOSTON (AP) — A bill that would grant Massachusetts residents what supporters describe as fundamental internet privacy rights — including greater control over their personal information — is making its way through the Statehouse.

The bill would set standards for how companies can collect and sell personal information, including letting Massachusetts residents opt out of the sale of personal information.

Supporters say the bill builds on similar efforts in Colorado, Virginia, and California and would help modernize Massachusetts’ laws for the digital age.

Critics warn a state-by-state patchwork of regulations could unfairly burden businesses trying to comply with the laws.