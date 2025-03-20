Massachusetts Looking For First-Ever Poet Laureate

BOSTON – Applications are being accepted for the first-ever Massachusetts Poet Laureate.

Governor Maura Healey signed an executive order earlier this year to establish the position which has existed in most other U.S. states.

According to Healey’s office, the honorary position is intended to promote poetry and creative expression, serve as the governor’s ambassador of the arts, and inspire future writers.

The Laureate will also participate in public readings and compose poetry for ceremonial occasions, plus advise the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on an outreach program for schools focused on the celebration and advancement of poetry.

The nomination committee will be chaired by the head of the Mass Cultural Council.

“Poetry has the unique ability to capture the essence of human emotion, challenge perspectives, and build bridges between communities. We are thrilled to partner with the Healey-Driscoll Administration and our friends at Mass Humanities to ensure this initiative is a success, said Cultural Council executive director Michael Bobbitt.

He added, “This new voice will help to enrich our cultural landscape, remind us of our rich legacy of profound writers, and strengthen the creative spirit of the Commonwealth.”

To be eligible, you must be at least 18 years old and a full-time resident. The deadline to apply is April 10th.