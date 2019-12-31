Massachusetts Minimum Wage Set to Increase on New Years Day

BOSTON (AP) – Lower paid workers in Massachusetts are looking forward to a hike in the state’s minimum wage, but not all businesses are cheering.

On New Years Day, the state’s minimum wage will increase from $12 an hour to $12.75.

The rate will continue to rise each year until it reaches $15 in 2023.

The National Federation of Independent Business said the higher minimum wage puts added economic pressure on local businesses and could force some to cut jobs.

But advocates who pushed for the higher wage say lower paid workers are struggling.

They say 420,000 Massachusetts workers will get a raise.