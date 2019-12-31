You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts Minimum Wage Set to Increase on New Years Day

Massachusetts Minimum Wage Set to Increase on New Years Day

December 31, 2019

BOSTON (AP) – Lower paid workers in Massachusetts are looking forward to a hike in the state’s minimum wage, but not all businesses are cheering.

On New Years Day, the state’s minimum wage will increase from $12 an hour to $12.75.

The rate will continue to rise each year until it reaches $15 in 2023.

The National Federation of Independent Business said the higher minimum wage puts added economic pressure on local businesses and could force some to cut jobs.

But advocates who pushed for the higher wage say lower paid workers are struggling.

They say 420,000 Massachusetts workers will get a raise.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Brian Merchant

Brian Merchant grew up in Central Massachusetts and now lives in South Dennis on the Cape. He has been part of the news team in the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since the spring of 2014. He studied radio broadcasting at the University of Tennessee.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 