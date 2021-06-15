You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts Offers $1M Prizes, Scholarships for Vaccinated

June 15, 2021

An illustration of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts is giving away five $1 million cash prizes and five $300,000 college scholarships to residents who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Governor Charlie Baker announced Tuesday that the aim of the VaxMillions Giveaway, modeled after a similar program in Ohio, is to drive up the state’s vaccination rate, already one of the best in the nation. The state will hold weekly drawings for five weeks starting the week of July 26.

The announcement came on the same day that the state’s pandemic-related state of emergency was lifted.

By Mark Pratt, Associated Press

