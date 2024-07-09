Massachusetts Officials Stress Importance Of Hurricane Preparedness

BOSTON – Governor Maura Healey has signed a proclamation making this week “Hurricane Preparedness Week” in Massachusetts.

Governor Healey is urging all residents to take stock of their emergency supplies.

Healey adds that near-record warm ocean temperatures are expected to fuel more-frequent and intense tropical storms, meaning there may be increased likelihood for Massachusetts to experience a hurricane.

“If you live or work within an evacuation zone, now is the time to plan where you would go and how you would get there if a tropical system were to impact Massachusetts,” said Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy. You can learn more information about evacuation zones by visiting mass.gov/knowyourzone.

“While areas along the coast are more likely to sustain damage from hurricane hazards such as high winds and storm surge, we know from experience that tropical storms can impact areas across the state, both on the coast and inland,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll.

The National Weather Service in Boston is tracking the remnants of Hurricane Beryl as it moves over the Northeast later this week.