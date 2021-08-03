Massachusetts Public Worker Pension Fund has its Best Year

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts public employee pension fund has reported a net investment return of nearly 30% for the recently ended fiscal year, the best return in the fund’s 35-year history.

The Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management Board in a statement Tuesday said the return resulted in a net investment gain of $22.1 billion for the fiscal year that ended in June, for a total of nearly $96 billion in assets under management.

The return outperformed benchmarks by about 9%.

The fund oversees pension investments for about 300,000 state and municipal employees and teachers.

