Massachusetts Receives EPA Grant To Support Water Quality Monitoring

BOSTON – State environmental officials recently visited King’s Beach in Lynn, Massachusetts to discuss the $254,000 grant awarded to the state by the EPA to protect regional beachgoers by supporting water quality monitoring at state beaches.

The funds, provided through the BEACH Act grant program, aim to ensure that all residents have clean, safe beaches to swim in, with the announcement coming on the heels of numerous beach closures at Cape beaches and ponds already taking place this summer.

“Protecting our beaches is truly a team effort, said MassDEP Commissioner Bonnie Heiple, “the monitoring supported by this grant arms residents with information they can use to determine when and where to swim. And understanding where water quality is challenged allows us to focus action and investment to improve public health and the health of our ecosystems.”

Safety officials urge the public to heed posted signage when visiting the Cape’s swimming areas to avoid entering waters with high bacteria levels that can cause illness in humans and pets.