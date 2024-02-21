Massachusetts Receives Over $150 Million For Upgrades To Water Infrastructure

HYANNIS – The Environmental Protection Agency has announced over $151 million for critical upgrades to the state’s drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure.

The funding represents a historic $50 billion investment through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law as part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda.

Almost half of the funds will be made available as grants or principal forgiveness loans to address a wide variety of issues facing the state’s drinking water supply, from lead contamination caused by aging pipes to reducing the impacts of climate change by building storm-resistant infrastructure.

“Our communities deserve water infrastructure that fully serves their needs, protects residents from harm, and preserves our natural resources,” said Bonnie Heiple, Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

“This funding will make a real difference in addressing combined sewer overflows that affect water quality and our environment, and removing contaminants like PFAS from our drinking water,” she added.

Since 2022, over $514 million has been invested in in-state water infrastructure projects, including almost $293,000 allocated locally to create a lead service line inventory and a lead service line replacement plan within the Hyannis Water Supply System.

To learn more about the EPA’s nationwide strategy to tackle water quality improvements, click here.