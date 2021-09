SOUTH YARMOUTH – New service options will be offered by the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles beginning Monday, September 20.

Identification and driver’s license appointments, along with other walk-in services, will be expanded at 21 RMV sites, including the ones in South Yarmouth and Plymouth.

Many RMV transactions will be able to be performed at AAA offices for members of the service.

For more information, visit the RMV’s website by clicking here.