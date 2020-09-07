RMV Offering Designated Service Hours for Customers Age 75 or Older

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles has announced that it will begin offering dedicated service hours for customers who are 75 years of age or older and who are required to renew their driver’s license in person.

The service will be available by appointment only and will be offered on Wednesdays through the month of September at select locations, including South Yarmouth beginning on September 9.

Proper social-distancing protocols will be followed to keep staff and customers safe.

Other locations that the service will be available are Danvers, Leominster, and New Bedford also beginning on September 9.

AAA members can also make a reservation to renew their driver’s license or ID at a AAA location by appointment through the organization.

Those who are not a AAA member can visit mass.gov/rmv to make a reservation to renew at an RMV Service Center, or call the RMV at 857 368-8005.