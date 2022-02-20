Massachusetts Salmonella Cases Connected to Dog Treats

HYANNIS – Three cases of salmonella infection were reported in Essex County, all linked with people handling dog treats that were contaminated with the bacteria.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is urging any members of the public who purchased Dog Gone Dog Treats, including their chicken chips, beef liver, or sweet potato chips, to dispose of the products.

Many unopened bags of the treats and one opened bag all tested positive for salmonella last week at the State Public Health Laboratory.

Dog Gone Dog Treats are made in Georgetown and are sold at Essex County Co-Op in Topsfield, New England Dog Biscuit Company in Salem, Gimme Chews & More in Haverhill, and Animal Krackers Gloucester.

Vendors have been ordered to remove the items from their stores. Production of the treats has currently stopped.

The dog treats are not fully cooked, and salmonella is commonly found in uncooked animal food products. People who handle contaminated products can become ill if they eat or touch their mouths with the germs still on their hands.

Dogs can also get sick from salmonella and pet-owners should consult their veterinarians if their dogs got sick after having the treats.

Tips to prevent salmonella infection from pet treats include washing hands for 20 seconds with soap and water after handling pet food or having contact with animal stool. Pet foods should also be stored away from where human food is stored.

Other ways to avoid salmonella contamination from animal treats include keeping young children away from the products, disinfecting surfaces that pet treats have touched, and not letting dogs lick people’s faces after they eat their food.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.