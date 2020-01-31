Massachusetts Senate Approves “Net-Zero” Environmental Bills

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Senate has approved a series of bills supporters say will help dramatically reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions over the next few decades.

The bills approved Thursday would move cars, trucks and buses to carbon-free electric power and jump-start efforts to supply low-cost solar electricity to low-income communities.

The bills would also require appliances meet energy efficiency standards and provide consumer incentives to buy zero-emission vehicles.

Critics say the Senate bills don’t factor in the financial impact on small businesses and consumers.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Democratic House Speaker Robert DeLeo say they also support a “net-zero” emissions goal.