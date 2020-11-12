You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts Senate Releases State Budget Proposal

Massachusetts Senate Releases State Budget Proposal

November 12, 2020

Massachusetts State House.

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Senate has released a state budget proposal and the House debated its own version as lawmakers race to approve a spending plan that has been delayed by the coronavirus.

The $46 billion Senate plan is a 5.5% increase over the prior fiscal year.

Senate budget writers say it ensures fiscal stability and recommends targeted investments to protect essential services and support an economic recovery in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still unclear is whether the Senate will approve as an amendment to the budget a proposal to codify abortion rights into state law.

The chamber is expected to debate the measure.

