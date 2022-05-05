You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts Senate to Consider Passing Package of Tax Cuts

May 5, 2022

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts’ strong economic outlook is prompting Democratic leaders in the state Senate to consider a package of tax cuts.

Revenue Commissioner Geoffrey Snyder announced Wednesday that preliminary revenue collections for April totaled $6.9 billion, about $3 billion more than actual collections in April of last year.

Democratic Senate President Karen Spilka said the healthy financial position means the Legislature should consider tax breaks, which Democrats have so far resisted.

Republican Governor Charlie Baker has proposed his own package of $690 million in tax cuts.

Democratic leaders in the House would have to go along with any proposed tax cuts.

