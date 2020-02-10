Massachusetts State Senate Approves Next Generation Climate Policy

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts State Senate advanced three bills that tackle the contributing factors of climate change, chart one of the most aggressive courses of action against global warming in the country, and pave the way for a clean energy future for all its residents.

Senate Bill 2477, “An Act Setting Next Generation Climate Policy” and two companion bills on dealing with electrifying fleets [Senate Bill 2476] and another updating energy efficiency standards for appliances [Senate Bill 2478], passed overwhelmingly and with bi-partisan support.

“For Cape Coders and Islanders, climate change isn’t some hypothetical threat, it’s very much real and existential to our way of life,” said State Senator Julian Cyr.

“The Senate met and overwhelming passed generational legislation that will get Massachusetts to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. This is the strongest climate law in the nation and I’m really proud of the senate for acting quickly on taking a real historic step to reducing carbon emissions and putting us on a path to becoming net-zero carbon emissions and leading the way for the rest of the country.”

Amendment #26 to Senate Bill 2477 was filed by Senator Cyr and adopted by the Senate.

This amendment was drafted in partnership with the Cape Light Compact and the Association to Preserve Cape Cod.

It will give more residents on the Cape and Islands access to clean energy technology; especially solar panels, battery technology, and cold climate heat pumps for new housing developments on Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard that are served by the CLC.

“Climate change is already requiring us to change how we live our lives,” continued Cyr.

“The question about whether or not we are even going to have a Cape Cod or how long do we have this peninsula is going to be dictated by the actions that are taken around reducing and then ultimately getting to net-zero carbon emissions.”

This amendment would allow the Cape Light Compact to offer increased incentives for more low income families – higher than the current 60 percent of state median income threshold – which would be especially beneficial to many on the Cape and Islands where the cost of living, utilities, and housing costs are profoundly high.

“The high upfront cost of rooftop solar and battery storage has meant that many Cape and Vineyard residents have not had the ability to take advantage of these technologies,” said Maggie Downey, Administrator for Cape Light Compact.

“Cape Light Compact is excited and encouraged by this legislation as it looks to lower these barriers for low and moderate income residents and reaffirms that these technologies should be affordable and accessible to all our residents.”

Additionally, Senator Cyr filed amendment #48 to Senate Bill 2477, which was adopted.

The bill outlines a plan to get to net-zero emissions from buildings, which will be a particular challenge for those who own or manage historic buildings, or commercial or residential properties in a historic district.

The bill provides a process through which the Department of Public Utilities will establish energy usage standards for various categories of buildings, including region, size, utilization, and others.

“The Senate, with Senator Cyr in the lead, exhibited bold leadership by taking on the issue of climate change head on,” said Andrew Gottlieb, Executive Director of Association to Preserve Cape Cod.

“Cape Cod is on the front line of the climate crisis and requires the type of bold action taken by the Senate to have a fighting chance to remain the place we all call home.”

During debate on the Senate floor, the bill was strengthened through amendments that, among others, requires regional equity in carbon pricing and ensures equity is a component of The Department of Public Utilities mission statement.

The bills now go to the House of Representatives for consideration.