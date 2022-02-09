Massachusetts to Lift Public School Mask Mandate on February 28

MALDEN (AP) – Students and staff at public schools in Massachusetts will no longer have to wear face coverings while indoors starting February 28.

Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said Wednesday the decision was made in consultation with infectious disease physicians, the state Department of Public Health, and other medical experts. Governor Charlie Baker said because Massachusetts is a national leader in vaccinating children–and has robust school testing programs–it is time to give students a sense of normalcy.

Students and faculty may still have to wear masks in certain scenarios.

From The Associated Press