You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts to Lift Public School Mask Mandate on February 28

Massachusetts to Lift Public School Mask Mandate on February 28

February 9, 2022

MALDEN (AP) – Students and staff at public schools in Massachusetts will no longer have to wear face coverings while indoors starting February 28.

Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said Wednesday the decision was made in consultation with infectious disease physicians, the state Department of Public Health, and other medical experts. Governor Charlie Baker said because Massachusetts is a national leader in vaccinating children–and has robust school testing programs–it is time to give students a sense of normalcy.

Students and faculty may still have to wear masks in certain scenarios.

From The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 