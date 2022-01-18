You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts to Provide At-Home Tests for Schools

Massachusetts to Provide At-Home Tests for Schools

January 18, 2022

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts is making at-home rapid coronavirus tests available to schools so staff and students can test weekly and maintain in-person learning.

Education officials said Tuesday that schools that opt in to the system can then discontinue contact tracing and the test-and-stay program. Officials say the new program will allow school health staff to spend more time and resources identifying symptomatic people and focusing on other aspects of COVID-19 management.

The tests will come from the supply of 26 million at-home rapid antigen tests being purchased by the state and announced last week.

From The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 