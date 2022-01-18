Massachusetts to Provide At-Home Tests for Schools

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts is making at-home rapid coronavirus tests available to schools so staff and students can test weekly and maintain in-person learning.

Education officials said Tuesday that schools that opt in to the system can then discontinue contact tracing and the test-and-stay program. Officials say the new program will allow school health staff to spend more time and resources identifying symptomatic people and focusing on other aspects of COVID-19 management.

The tests will come from the supply of 26 million at-home rapid antigen tests being purchased by the state and announced last week.

