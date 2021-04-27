Massachusetts to Relax Outdoor Mask Mandate Beginning Friday

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts is relaxing its outdoor mask mandate as the numbers of hospitalizations and cases of COVID-19 continue to decline.

The Baker administration says beginning Friday, face masks will only be required outside in public when it’s not possible to socially distance. They may also be required for other reasons, including at outdoor events.

Face coverings will still be required at all times in indoor public places, including stores.

Students at all nine schools in the Massachusetts state university system will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 if they want to participate in on-campus activities this fall. Medical and religious exemptions will be made.

