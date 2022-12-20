Massachusetts Unemployment Rate Drops Slightly

HYANNIS – The total unemployment rate in Massachusetts fell slightly in November.

The Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development announced recently that the state’s rate for the month was 3.4%, down one-tenth of a percentage point over the course of the month.

17,300 jobs were gained statewide in November, a bump up from 10,000 the month prior.

The 3.4% unemployment rate in the Commonwealth is just below the nationwide rate of 3.7%, but the Massachusetts labor force did reportedly decline by 13,000 compared to October’s mark of nearly 3.8 million.

The private sectors that saw the biggest job gains in November in Massachusetts were leisure and hospitality, along with education and health services as well as trade, transportation, and utilities.

To learn more, visit the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development’s website by clicking here.