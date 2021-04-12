Massachusetts Vehicle Inspection System Down Another Week

BOSTON (AP) – The Massachusetts motor vehicle inspection system is expected to remain down for another week, prompting state officials to give drivers with expired March stickers a grace period to obtain an up-to-date sticker.

State Registry of Motor Vehicles officials said that a malware attack March 30 on the vendor for the system, Applus Technologies, isn’t expected to be fixed until April 17.

Vehicles with expired inspection stickers from March will have until April 30 to obtain an inspection, and the registry has asked law enforcement not to cite drivers with expired March stickers.

From The Associated Press