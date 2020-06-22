MassDevelopment Announces $225,000 in Grants

HYANNIS – MassDevelopment has announced $225,000 in funding for the Commonwealth Places program.

The goal of the Commonwealth Places COVID-19 Response Round: Resurgent Places program is to assist local economic recovery efforts as communities prepare public spaces and commercial districts to reopen and serve residents and visitors.

Eligible projects include outdoor seating spaces, sidewalk retail venues, and partitions to support social distancing, and more.

“Through the first three rounds of our Commonwealth Places program, MassDevelopment has funded placemaking projects that attract visitors, stimulate economic activity, and create a sense of ‘place’ that’s unique to each community,” said MassDevelopment President and CEO Lauren Liss in a statement.

“In the wake of COVID-19, we are pleased to offer this special round of funding to help organizations reimagine and reopen public spaces for safe dining, shopping, and recreation.”

Nonprofits and other community groups can apply to the fund for grant awards of up to $25,000.

Up to $10,000 per project can be awarded as an unmatched grant while awards greater than that must be matched with crowdfunded donations.

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis starting June 22 through July 31 at their website.