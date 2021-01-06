MassDevelopment Awarding Funds for Arts and Cultural Programs

BARNSTABLE – Funding for public-facing projects that advance art and culture-based economic development is available from MassDevelopment.

The $360,000 in funding is part of a new round of the Transformative Development Initiative Creative Catalyst Grant program.

Individuals and organizations proposing projects in gateway cities such as Barnstable are eligible to apply for funds.

“Project examples could include public art, community theaters, public markets and gardens, artist spaces and more,” said Cassandra McKenzie, Executive Vice President of Real Estate at MassDevelopment.

Grants will range from $20,000 to $40,000 for individual projects and from $60,000 to $100,000 for clusters of projects in the same area, said McKenzie.

During the first round of the program in the beginning of last year, MassDevelopment awarded $340,000 in grants to 11 different organizations that supported artistic projects.

“We have a lot to offer all the communities in the Commonwealth, and we’re very excited about trying to help the communities through these trying times,” said McKenzie.

MassDevelopment said that expressions of interest in the funds are due by January 8 at 5 pm.