MassDOT Enforcing Hands-Free Distracted Driving Law

BOSTON – MassDOT is reminding residents that the state’s hands-free law is in effect.

The law prohibits operators of any motor vehicles from using any electronic device, including cell phones, unless the device is used in hands-free mode.

The penalty for a first offense is a $100 fine.

A second offense is a $250 fine plus mandatory completion of a distracted driving educational program.

The penalty for a third and subsequent offenses is a $500 fine, plus insurance surcharge and mandatory completion of a distracted driving educational program.

Drivers under the age of 18 are not allowed to use any electronic device will driving, including the use of hands-free mode.

Drivers can use a cell phone to call 911 to report an emergency, but are asked to safely pull over and stop before calling, if possible.