MassDOT Holding Virtual Bridge Replacement Forums

BOURNE – Upcoming virtual forums hosted by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will go over plans to replace the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges.

The meetings will happen on Tuesday, June 29, and Wednesday, June 30 from 7:00-9:00pm over Zoom.

During the forums, the proposed Cape Cod Canal Area Transportation Improvement Program will be presented.

Improvement of the highways leading to the bridges would be part of the plan.

Four travel lanes, two auxiliary lanes designed as acceleration/deceleration lanes, and paths for bikes and pedestrians are all proposed to be included in the bridge designs.

Ownership of the bridges currently belongs to the United States Army Corps of Engineers, but an agreement was reached to sign the ownership of the replacement bridges over to the state.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers suggested that the bridges be replaced in a prior study.

The federal government will be paying for the improvements, while MassDOT is responsible for designing and building the bridges.

The forums will have time for public comment and feedback, and registration can be found here.