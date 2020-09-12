MassDOT Hosting Virtual Meeting for Exit Renumbering Project

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has announced an upcoming virtual Public Information Meeting for MassDOT’s Statewide Exit Renumbering Project.

The project’s goal is to convert all existing exit numbers on freeways to milestone-based numbering systems.

The change would include Route 6 on Cape Cod.

Construction is scheduled to begin in mid-October and is anticipated to be completed in the summer of 2021.

The public meeting will cover general information on the project, the schedule, and will answer questions.

The corridors that will be the focus of the meeting include State Route 3, Route 24, Route 25, Route 128, Route 140, U.S. Route 3, Route 6, and Interstates 93, 95, 195, and 295.

MassDOT said that there will be additional virtual public meetings throughout the fall to cover the rest of the impacted corridors not covered in this month’s meeting.

The meeting will be held Thursday, September 24 from 6:30 to 7:30.

Information on the project and meeting can be found here.