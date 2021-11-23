MassDOT Issues Travel Advisories Ahead Of Thanksgiving

HYANNIS – State transportation officials have released safety advisories for the public and announced scheduling changes in anticipation of a busy week of travel.

Drivers should be vigilant of increased road traffic as travelers are hitting the road post pandemic.

“The Thanksgiving holiday period will be a very busy travel time so members of the public should plan ahead, travel off-peak hours, and consider taking public transportation” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler.

“We want everyone to reach their destinations safely and that means travel at or below the speed limit, drive sober, limit distractions, and be patient knowing that when roadways and public transportation are crowded, trips will simply take longer,” he said.

To alleviate congestion, the HOV lane on 1-93 between Boston and Quincy is extending its hours from 2 to 7 pm on Tuesday, November 23 and 1 to 7 pm on Wednesday 24 before closing on Thursday and Friday.

In addition, construction operations statewide will cease at 5 am on Tuesday, November 23 until Monday, November 29.

The department also expects large numbers of flights in and out of Logan Airport during the holiday period, and is advising travelers to wear a face covering, educate themselves on travel restrictions in places they are traveling to, and consider utilizing public transportation or shuttle services such as Logan Express.

The Registry of Motor Vehicles and other offices will be closed in observance of the holiday.

The department highlighted several resources to aid travelers such as the GoTime mobile app, and their twitter page @MassDOT.

Individuals may also dial 511 to hear updates on traffic conditions at major roadways.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter