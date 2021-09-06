MassDOT To Replace Bridge Barrier at Route 149

BARNSTABLE – The state will soon replace the barriers at the existing Route 149 bridge that crosses over Route 6.

The project, undertaken by SPS New England Inc. will include the installation of temporary construction signage, selective clearing, staged removal and replacement of bridge barrier and end posts, and bridge pavement micromilling.

Construction will take place Monday through Friday from 7:00 AM to 3:30 PM until the project is completed.

Work is slated to begin on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Lane shifts will be staged during construction, and two-way traffic will be maintained throughout.

Construction is expected to last 22 months.

The Town of Barnstable advises citizens and commuters to slow down and exercise caution when traversing through the construction areas, and to follow posted safety and detour signs.

For questions, contact the District 5 Construction Office at 508-884-4281.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter