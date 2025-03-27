MassHire To Hold Several Job Fairs In Coming Weeks

HYANNIS – The MassHire Cape and Islands Career Center is preparing to host several in-person hiring events for regional job seekers in the coming weeks.

Cape Abilities will conduct a hiring event on Monday, March 31 from 2 to 4 pm, with open positions for Job Coaches, Community Health Workers, Registered Nurses, and more.

YMCA Cape Cod will hold an event that same week on Thursday, April 3, from 2 to 4 pm, with openings for Camp Counselors, Infant Toddler Teachers, and Pre-School Teacher Assistants, among others.

Cape Associates will follow the next week with an event on Wednesday, April 9, from 2 to 4 pm, with a variety of open positions, including Administrative Assistant, Assistant Property Manager, Foreman and Journeyman Carpenters, Warehouse Laborers, and Truck Drivers.

The events above will be held at MassHire’s regional location at 372 North Street in Hyannis.

Additionally, a pair of off-site job fairs will be held within the Towns of Harwich and Mashpee.

The Harwich Area Job Fair will be held on Tuesday, April 15 at the Harwich Community Center from 10 am to noon.

The Mashpee Area Job Fair will be held on Wednesday, April 16 at Cape Space within the Mashpee Commons from noon to 2 pm.

To register, email Cathie LeBlanc using this link or call 508-862-6128.