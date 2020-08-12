Mayflower II Arrives in Plymouth, Open for Visitors

PLYMOUTH – The newly restored Mayflower II has arrived in Plymouth, and tours aboard the ship begin today with safety in mind.

After undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation for over three years, the ship returned home to a warm reception on Monday.

“Many people are commenting that the waterfront, once again, looks right,” Associate Director of Marketing for Plimoth Patuxet Kate Sheehan said.

Sheehan said that with the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrim’s landing in the area falling in 2020, her return to Plymouth Harbor ties together the other exhibits of their living museum.

Tours of the ship will continue, albeit with a different format due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tickets will be timed, and Sheehan recommends that visitors buy theirs in advance online.

“That timed ticketing will help us ensure that we have the appropriate capacity on the ship at all times, in line with the regulations from the state,” Sheehan continued.

Sheehan said that the timed ticketing also allows for staff members to properly sanitize the ship. Other health guidelines are being adapted to make the ship safe for visitors, and staff members will make any needed changes in the future to comply with health standards.

