Mayflower II Begins Homecoming Voyage to Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – The Mayflower II, Plimoth Plantation’s reproduction of the ship that first brought the Pilgrims to the shores of Massachusetts in 1620, will begin its voyage home on July 20.

The ship will depart Mystic Seaport Museum’s Henry B. duPont Preservation Shipyard at 9 am under tow by the tugboat JAGUAR, operated by Mitchell Towing in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

Spectators will not be able to see the departure from the museum, though several other vantage points will provide a view of the ship in transit along its route down the Mystic River.

Spectators are asked to be mindful of local regulations and to practice physical distancing and mask-wearing while viewing.

The Mayflower II can be tracked using the MarineTraffic app or website by searching for MAYFLOWER and choosing the US sailing vessel results.

“In a year marred by loss and great uncertainty in the world, we are hopeful that once again sailing Mayflower may offer a symbol of courage and perseverance to millions of people,” said museum Executive Director Ellie Donovan.

“We will be forever grateful to Mystic Seaport Museum for their partnership on this remarkable restoration, and we are thrilled to bring Mayflower home to Plymouth in this 400th commemoration year.”