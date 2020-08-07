Mayflower II on Final Leg of Voyage Home

PLYMOUTH – After more than three years of restoration, the 64-year-old Mayflower II will be soon returning home to Plymouth Harbor as a major exhibit of the Plimoth Plantation.

“Mayflower II is a unique educational resource that allows us to better understand American history, from the complex and interwoven stories of the Indigenous people and the Pilgrims in the 1600s, to renewed international alliances during World War II, and the search for a better life that has inspired people for centuries,” said Plimoth Plantation’s Executive Director Ellie Donovan in a statement.

“We are grateful to all whose generous support has enabled us to preserve those stories embodied in this historic ship.”

The ship left Mystic Seaport Museum’s Henry B. DuPont Preservation Shipyard on July 20 and was towed to New London’s City Pier.

Captain Whit Perry, Plimoth Director of Maritime Preservation and Operations Director, and his crew of 27 conducted sea trials and sail training to ensure safe operations before the final leg of the journey.

“Mayflower has performed exceptionally well underway, as has our fantastic sailing crew,” said Perry in a statement.

“We are grateful for the warm reception and support we have received throughout our voyage, and we look forward to making our way home to Plymouth in the coming days.”

After its penultimate stop at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy late in the day August 8, the Mayflower II is expected to arrive home on August 10.