Mayflower Wind Holding Nantucket Info Session

NANTUCKET – Representatives from an offshore wind project will be performing community outreach at an upcoming public drop-in session on Nantucket.

Officials with the Mayflower Wind project will present photosimulations of the planned wind farm, which would be built roughly 20 miles south of the island.

For those who want to learn more, the event is taking place at the Chamber of Commerce conference room on Wednesday, February 8 from 2pm – 4pm.

The Mayflower Wind team will then give a presentation to the Nantucket Select Board at 5:30pm the same day.

The turbine farm would be spread out over an almost 200-square mile area, however the company must pinpoint a location in Falmouth where underground cables can be connected to land in order to move forward.

The Enterprise reported that a town-owned site in Falmouth Heights was proposed but the Falmouth Select Board voted to no longer allow the company to continue studying landfall sites.

However, Mayflower Wind officials said they were still moving forward with trying to find a Falmouth site despite the recent decision.

The Enterprise also reported that Falmouth Town Meeting voters will have a chance to reverse the select board policy in the spring.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter