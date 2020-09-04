Mecenas Suspends State Representative Campaign

BARNSTABLE – Second Barnstable District State Representative seat Michael Mecenas has announced that he is suspending his campaign.

Citing his duty to serve at home, Mecenas said that he will find other ways to make a difference and uplift others.

The healthcare worker was slated to run as an independent candidate during the general election, going against 2nd Barnstable District incumbent Will Crocker.

Mecenas fell to Kip Diggs in this week’s Democratic primary write-in contest, as Diggs will now be listed as the Democratic nominee in November.