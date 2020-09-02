Medical Transportation Company Offering Drive-Thru Testing This Week

HYANNIS – A local medical transportation company is offering a drive-thru testing clinic this week.

Coastal Medical Transportation Services (CMTS) is opening their drive-thru clinic at 32 Commercial Street in South Yarmouth on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The company is also offering antibody tests with on-the-spot results within 15 minutes, with certification in hand from the clinician.

The tests are FDA approved and shows proof of both IgG and IgM antibodies, with 100 percent accuracy for IgM antibodies.

According to CMTS, research shows that the antibodies appear after someone becomes infected with the virus and leaves the body within 28 days.

The company recently started their Safe Return Program which offers mobile COVID-19 testing and aims to serve schools, nursing facilities, businesses and assisted living facilities.

Those looking for more information on the service can contact info@cmtsma.com or reach out to the Coastal Medical Transportation Services office at (508) 694-6687.