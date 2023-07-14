You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mega Millions and Powerball Jackpots Reach Combined $1.4B

July 14, 2023

HYANNIS – Upcoming drawings for the Mega Millions and Powerball could lead to massive windfalls, as the combined jackpots for the two games has surpassed $1.4 billion.

The estimated grand prize for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing is $560 million, while the jackpot for the Powerball on Saturday is estimated at $875 million.

It’s the third time in history that both jackpots have been more than $500 million at the same time. The Powerball prize is the third largest ever in the game’s run.

Residents are reminded by state lottery officials to play responsibly and within their means.

