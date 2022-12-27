Mega Millions Jackpot Up to $565M

HYANNIS – The jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, December 27 is estimated t $565 million.

The Mega Millions grand prize hasn’t been won since mid-October, and Tuesday’s drawing is the biggest since a nearly $1.35 billion winning ticket was sold back in July.

The cash option for the next jackpot is at an estimated $293.6 million.

Tickets for the Mega Millions can be purchased for $2 each until 10:45 p.m. prior to the 11 p.m. drawing. State lottery officials are reminding residents to play responsibly.