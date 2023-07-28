You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mega Millions Jackpot up to $950M, Fifth-Largest

July 28, 2023

HYANNIS – The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight’s drawing is up to an estimated $940 million with a cash option of $472.5 million. If hit, the $940 million jackpot would be the fifth-largest in the game’s history and the eighth-largest in U.S. lottery history, according to lottery officials.

Tonight’s drawing is the game’s largest since January, when a $2.35 billion jackpot was won in Maine.

“When playing Mega Millions and other lottery games, we remind people to keep the experience enjoyable by playing responsibly and within their means,” said Mark William Bracken, Interim Executive Director of the Massachusetts State Lottery in a statement.

