Winter Storm Heading for Cape Cod

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s State Emergency Operations Center is ready ahead of the season’s first major storm.

The state will shift from Level 1 (Steady State Monitoring) to Level 2 operations as the storm approaches, with a hybrid of in-person and virtual Emergency Support Function (ESF) liaisons.

MEMA has warned residents of possible power outages due to snow and wind damage as well as a potential for coastal flooding during high tide on Thursday.

The agency urges residents to use utilize their real-time power outage viewer to stay informed about outages in the community.

The National Weather Service says 4 to 6 inches may fall in the Mid-Cape, with lesser amounts toward Chatham and higher amounts near the Cape Cod Canal.

MEMA also asks residents to ready themselves ahead of the storm by reviewing their family emergency plans, assembling an emergency kit, and following instructions from public safety officials.

They ask residents to stay inside during any winter storms and only drive if it is absolutely necessary.

More winter storm safety tips as well as winter driving tips can be found at the mass.gov website.