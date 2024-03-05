Cape Cod Chamber CEO Joins Gov. Healey’s Transportation Task Force

CENTERVILLE – Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO Paul Niedzwiecki has joined Governor Maura Healey’s Transportation Funding Task Force.

Niedzwiecki and other members of the newly-formed task force were sworn in last week.

According to the Healey administration, the group will develop recommendations for a long-term, sustainable transportation finance plan in Massachusetts.

Niedzwiecki said he is honored to serve on the task force, and that he looks forward to working to ensure Cape Cod’s transportation needs are strongly considered in the planning process. That includes the replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges. Governor Healey has secured 372-million dollars in federal funding to rebuild the Cape Cod Canal bridges, but the Cape Chamber of Commerce notes that a multi-billion-dollar gap remains.

The estimated price tag for replacing both bridges is over $4.5 billion dollars.

Click here to view the full task force roster.