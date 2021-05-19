Mental Health Month Studies Reveal Increase in Public Anxiety

HYANNIS – May is Mental Health Month, which has brought focus to an increased anxiety throughout the population of the United States.

Mental Health America has released a toolkit to help combat these feelings of stress and pressure, which they have called “Tools 2 Thrive”.

Many Americans, despite being happy about COVID-19 case numbers dropping, have expressed concern in a recent survey from the American Psychiatric Association (APA) about going back to work and school, and the adjustment to in-person interaction.

In that same survey, many also reported a discomfort with resuming the same type of life that they lived before the pandemic.

Travel was also a fear for about 62% of respondents who believed that non-vaccinated individuals should not travel on airplanes.

Mental Health America’s toolkit offers tips for adapting after trauma and stress, strategies for processing big changes, and suggestions for ways to take time for yourself.

“This year it’s about the return to work, the return to school, the return to social life, and how to address the anxieties that many people are feeling about all of those things,” said CEO of Mental Health America Paul Gionfriddo.

Mental Health America’s 2021 toolkit can be found here.