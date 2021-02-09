Nominations Sought for Mercy Otis Warren Woman Of The Year

BARNSTABLE – The Mercy Otis Woman of the Year Committee is seeking nominations for its yearly award.

Nominees should be Cape Cod women who have made large contributions in the arts, business, education, and community involvement.

Due to COVID-19, all nominations must be made online. Nomination forms can be found at either the Barnstable County or Tales of Cape Cod Websites.

Nominations shouldn’t exceed a page in length, and should highlight as much multifaceted information about the nominee.

Applications are due by April 19th.