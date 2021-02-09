You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Nominations Sought for Mercy Otis Warren Woman Of The Year

Nominations Sought for Mercy Otis Warren Woman Of The Year

February 9, 2021

BARNSTABLE – The Mercy Otis Woman of the Year Committee is seeking nominations for its yearly award.

Nominees should be Cape Cod women who have made large contributions in the arts, business, education, and community involvement.

Due to COVID-19, all nominations must be made online. Nomination forms can be found at either the Barnstable County or Tales of Cape Cod Websites.

Nominations shouldn’t exceed a page in length, and should highlight as much multifaceted information about the nominee.

Applications are due by  April 19th.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 