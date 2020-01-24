Michelle Carter, of Texting Suicide Case, Freed from Jail

BOSTON (AP) – A woman convicted of manslaughter for urging her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself has been released from jail.

Michelle Carter was freed Thursday morning after serving most of a 15-month sentence at the Bristol County jail in Dartmouth.

The 23-year-old Carter got out more than three months early for good behavior.

She will now serve five years of supervised release.

The U.S. Supreme Court last week declined to hear Carter’s conviction appeal.

Prosecutors say Carter caused her boyfriend’s 2014 death when she told him in a phone call to get back into his carbon monoxide-filled truck.